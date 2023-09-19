Dubai jobs: Emirates opens work, internship opportunities for citizens

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 8:24 AM Last updated: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 11:31 PM

The Emirates Group invites ambitious UAE Nationals to visit its interactive stand at the 2023 Ru’ya, Careers UAE Redefined, which will run from 19 until 21 September at the World Trade Centre in Dubai.

From experienced professionals to graduates and university students, the Group will offer various career opportunities in travel and aviation for talented Emiratis through Ru’ya. Scholarship programmes open to university graduates include the National Cadet Pilot Programme, Aircraft Maintenance Engineering License (AMEL) Programme and IT Scholarship Programme.

Open for high school graduates are roles across Airport Services, Contact Centre and Emirates cabin crew, as well as opportunities to enrol in the SkyCargo Acceleration Programme and dnata Maintenance Supervisor Programme. High School graduate candidates can also undertake on-site digital interviews at one of the four interview pods integrated within the Emirates Group’s creative stand.

The Group is also scouting talent for its bespoke Graduate and Outstation Programmes, and offering internship opportunities for undergraduates to get valuable exposure to the professional work environment that will propel them as they navigate their future.

Actively participating in various career fairs across the UAE, the Emirates Group’s Emiratisation team aims to accelerate the hiring process of national talent through impactful conversations with the local community, and offering inspiration as well as deep insight into job market trends. The Emirates Group’s recurrent participation in Ru’ya, Careers UAE redefined, over the years signifies the importance of the platform to build opportunity bridges between the organisation and Emirati job seekers.

The Group’s steadfast commitment to the Emiratisation Strategy is evident in its continued efforts to foster impactful partnerships and curate unique programmes for the Group’s Emirati workforce that ensure their constant growth and development. So far this year, the Emirates Group has signed Memorandums of Understandings (MoUs) with three partners: Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai, PwC Academy Dubai, and Microsoft, to deliver programmes that enhance the competitiveness and skills of UAE Nationals from various business units and across different roles.

The Group has also launched multiple development programmes including the UAE Talent Acceleration Initiative which offers a set of programmes specifically designed to develop high-performing UAE National Talent in the Emirates and dnata Group of companies.

As an employer of choice, the Emirates Group is one the UAE’s leading organisations and comprises Emirates, the largest international airline with a footprint across more than 140 cities and dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider with a footprint in 38 countries. For more information on the UAE National career opportunities, visit this page: emiratesgroupcareers.com/UAENationals

ALSO READ: