Dubai jobs: Authority announces initiative to boost Emiratisation in private healthcare sector

MoHRE urges employees to pay their due fines to avoid administrative measures that include being denied new work permits
A two-day mega exhibition — specifically for Emirati professionals with a background in healthcare — is taking place in Dubai from Monday, the emirate's health authority announced on Thursday as part of its new initiative.
Aiming to boost the number of Emiratis in the private medical sector, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) rolled out a campaign called 'Health Talents'.
Managed by the Medical Education and Research Department at the DHA, the initiative opens avenues for these professionals to contribute to raising the quality of healthcare services in Dubai and participate in ongoing development efforts within the healthcare system.
A key part of the drive is the two-day Health Talents career fair that will bring together major healthcare establishments in Dubai, Emirati talents, as well as graduates of the DHA scholarship programme for medicine and sciences. Among those invited are graduates from various healthcare disciplines, such as nursing, radiology, laboratories, pharmacy, physiotherapy, health insurance, medical equipment engineering, psychology, and other administrative specialisations.
The exhibition — which starts on Monday — will offer more than 100 job vacancies and feature 24 leading healthcare institutions and facilities.
