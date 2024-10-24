Dubai jobs: 185,000 vacancies to open up by 2030 in aviation sector

Dubai's aviation sector is expected to create 185,000 new jobs by 2030, bringing the total number of people working in aviation-related activities to 816,000, according to a new report released by Emirates Group and Dubai Airports on Thursday.

Compiled by global research firm Oxford Economics on the aviation sector’s impact on Dubai’s economy, the study said there are around 631,000 people associated with aviation-related jobs, equivalent to one in five jobs in Dubai at the end of 2023. This will increase to one in four jobs by 2030.

This comprised 303,000 jobs supported by the sector’s core economic impact and a further 329,000 jobs supported by the catalytic impact of aviation-facilitated tourism.

The core impact of Dubai’s aviation sector comprised 103,000 jobs directly in the sector and a further 200,000 jobs supported by the sector’s supply chain spending and wage-funded consumption by employees. These 103,000 direct employees in Dubai were paid Dh23 billion in wages and salaries last year.

“Our growth plans will generate even more skilled jobs,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive, Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of Dubai Airports.

Aviation sector has bounced back strongly after the Covid-19 pandemic and one of the key drivers in Dubai’s growth story in the past four years. The Dubai-based airlines – Emirates and flydubai – massively expanded their workforce in the post-pandemic years as they added new destinations.

Al Maktoum to support 132,000 jobs

The upcoming Al Maktoum International Airport — which will be the world’s largest airport when it reaches full operational capacity — will be one of the key drivers of the aviation sector’s growth and creation of new jobs.

The study noted that the expansion of Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International is not included in the main impact results, however, the construction project is expected to contribute an estimated Dh6.1 billion to Dubai’s GDP in 2030, equivalent to one per cent of Dubai’s GDP. It will also generate 132,000 jobs, equivalent to 3.7 per cent of Dubai’s employment that year.

“Our ambitious plans for Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Airport, and our ongoing investments to expand capacity at Dubai International, will unlock further economic opportunities by supporting the projected demand for air transport,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

The new Dh128-billion airport will be five times the size of Dubai International (DXB), with the first phase to be completed in 10 years. Upon completion, Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International will consist of over 400 aircraft stands, with the capacity to serve 260 million passengers annually.

Direct jobs by Emirates, Dubai Airports

The study noted that Emirates Airline, Dubai Airports and other aviation sector entities are projected to create nearly 24,000 direct new jobs by 2030 as the aviation sector is set to maintain fly high in the coming years.

They employed 103,000 people at the end of last year which will increase to 127,000 by 2030, an increase of over 23 per cent. This was revealed in a report released by Emirates Group and Dubai Airports and compiled by the global research firm Oxford Economics on the impact of the aviation sector on Dubai’s economy.

The study noted that Emirates Airline, Dubai Airports and other aviation sector entities are projected to create nearly 24,000 direct new jobs by 2030 as the aviation sector is set to maintain fly high in the coming years.

They employed 103,000 people at the end of last year which will increase to 127,000 by 2030, an increase of over 23 per cent. This was revealed in a report released by Emirates Group and Dubai Airports and compiled by the global research firm Oxford Economics on the impact of the aviation sector on Dubai's economy.

Dubai's flagship carrier employed 81,000 direct employees in the city by the end of 2023, which is likely to increase to 104,000 by 2030. Meanwhile, Dubai Airports and other aviation sector entities employed 21,000 people by 2023-end, which is likely to increase to 23,000 by 2030. "Supported by strong air connectivity, Dubai has a prominent presence on the global stage for trade, investments, tourism, and is a leading player in aviation and logistics," Sheikh Ahmed said. In terms of indirect employment, Emirates supported 106,000 jobs in 2023, which will expand to 135,000 by 2030. Similarly, Dubai Airports and other aviation sector entities will be supporting 48,000 jobs by 2030, up from 33,000 last year. Overall, Emirates contributed 413,000 jobs, equivalent to one in every eight jobs in the emirate. Dubai Airports and other aviation sector entities supported 67,000 jobs in 2023, which make up one in every 48 jobs in the city. This figure is projected to jump to 87,000 by 2030. Dubai Airports and other aviation sector entities' overall number of jobs supported stood at 396,000 across the emirate. It is forecast to grow to 516,000 in 2030, reflecting the core impact jobs supported rising to 87,000, while the overall number of jobs supported through the catalytic impact rising to 429,000.