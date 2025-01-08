Dubai jobs: Company gives Dh150 million in bonuses to employees

A private developer in Dubai on Wednesday announced that it awarded Dh150 million bonus to its employees in December who were not covered under its incentive programmes.

The company said its employees across multiple departments benefitted from the bonus, which was distributed in December 2024.

Ravi Menon, chairman of Sobha Group, said the bonus is a reward for exceptional individuals who contributed with their skills, passion, and dedication to the growth of the company.

“This special bonus is our way of expressing gratitude for the resilience our employees have shown, especially pushing boundaries in the past year and making a meaningful difference,” he said.

According to a survey released by Bayt.com, around 77 per cent of employees in the Middle East and North Africa region receive monetary benefits, such as bonuses or overtime pay, with men more likely to access these financial perks. Women, meanwhile, benefit more from policies supporting work-life balance.