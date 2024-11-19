Dh96,000 fine: UAE private firms reminded to meet Emiratisation targets by end of year

Photo: File

Authorities in the UAE have reminded private sector companies to meet their 2024 Emiratisation targets by the end of December. Non-compliant firms will be required to pay hefty fines from January 1, 2025.

Emiratisation policies apply to establishments with 50 or more workers. They are required by law to ensure a 2 per cent increase in the number of Emirati employees in skilled positions by the end of the year. Non-compliant establishments will face fines of Dh96,000 for each Emirati that has not been hired.

A select group of establishments employing 20 to 49 workers across 14 specified economic activities are also covered by Emiratisation policies. They are required to employ at least one Emirati and retain any nationals employed prior to January 1, 2024. Establishments in this category will also face a Dh96,000 fine for each Emirati that has not been hired.