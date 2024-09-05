Abu Dhabi announces jobs in fire safety for citizens; requirements, how to apply

'Employees who feel valued through fair compensation, job fit, and career opportunities are more inclined to feel engaged in their workplace'
If you aspire to work for the greater good, then working in the fire safety department may be a good call. On Thursday, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence announced vacant positions in the fire prevention and safety department.
If you intend to apply for a job, take a look at the requirements and application process below:
In order to apply, you need to visit the official website: https://ers.adcda.gov.ae/home/applyforjob
Once you head to the website and fill out the application form, follow the steps below:
1. Choose the job title "Fire Prevention and Safety."
2. Review the available job positions.
3. Review the job requirements.
4. Submit your application for the job.
