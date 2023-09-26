Daily horoscope for September 26, 2023: Read astrological predictions for all sun signs

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 6:00 AM

Are you curious about what the stars have in store for you today? Look no further! In our Daily Horoscope section, you can delve into the mysterious world of astrology and discover how cosmic energies might influence your day. Check out the predictions as per your sun sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19): It is essential to remain positive and face difficult situations with a smile. To perform your best at work, you should prioritise your health. Be cautious at the workplace, as someone may try to cause you stress. Use this time to pursue your favourite hobbies, such as playing an instrument or shopping. Don't forget to take care of your children and ensure their physical well-being. If you are part of a team, you may need to work long hours to overcome a particular challenge. As a student, it is crucial to be mindful of your choice of words, especially when speaking with teachers.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Today, you can find inner peace by prioritising your desires. Engage in activities like visiting a park or watching a movie as they can help you relax. You may have a sudden chance to meet with a friend, which could bring back fond memories. It's important to avoid quarrelling with your partner as it could damage your image. Your assistance and support to those in need will make a significant impact on various social activities. Participate in eco-friendly initiatives such as tree planting in your community. It's recommended that you avoid unnecessary spending, even if you visit a mall with a plethora of buying options.

Gemini (May 21-June 21): Building new connections with influential people can enhance your career prospects. It is recommended that you organise your personal space and home according to present-day requirements. Your children's misbehaviour in public may cause concerns for you, but you need to handle it patiently. You will be able to strike a handsome business deal at work and impress your seniors simultaneously. Prepare yourself for the celebrations in your family at night, and try to bond with your relatives. A third person may try to interfere in your love relationship. Therefore, it is essential to have a clear understanding with your partner to avoid any misunderstandings.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): It's important to take care of your personal health, especially if you have nerve-related issues. You are injury-prone today, so take due care while driving. Today, you may have a chance to visit a holy place with your parents, which can help you relax and find solace. Your siblings may share a secret with you, so listen carefully. If you're feeling bored at work, consider sending your resume to prospective employers via email. A surprise from your colleagues is on the way, which will make your day. Plan a cosy dinner with your partner to spend ample time together and express your feelings in the best possible way.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Today, it's important to focus on your dreams and desires and organise your tasks for the day to spare time to plan for the future. If you're considering buying a new house, it's a good idea to start packing things up. Even if a bad dream may keep you occupied for the day, don't be afraid of unfavourable situations. If you happen to meet your partner's friend today, try to listen carefully as they may reveal some secrets you should know. Cooking a meal for yourself and enjoying dinner with some lively music at home could be a great way to relax. Remember to take care of your parents, especially your father's health.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Hold on to the memories of better times and remain patient today. Get ready for fun and celebrations with your family later in the day. If you can't speak to your parents, consider expressing your concerns to your relatives. Avoid trusting a third party or a stranger with financial matters today. Take care of your health and undergo regular tests if necessary. Make a list of everything you need to accomplish by the end of the day to help you stay organised. Whenever you feel lethargic, engage in your favourite hobby, such as listening to music or reading a book.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Pay attention to the circumstances and act based on your understanding of the situation. Take a break to ensure that you are on the right track. If you have been planning to name your business or startup for a long time, this is the perfect time to do it. To relieve stress, consider taking a quick trip to a nearby fair or exhibition with your partner. Try to spend most of your day with your children, who will make you proud and happy with their academic achievements. If you are a student in the arts, try to establish new connections to increase your chances of finding a good job.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21): It's crucial to prioritise your health by getting enough rest and consuming a nutritious diet, especially if you have a busy schedule. Avoid consuming fried foods at night, and make a list of the things you need to have every day. Plan a romantic evening with your partner to reconnect after a long time apart. If a relative visits you unexpectedly, it will bring joy and give you the opportunity to celebrate your accomplishments. Keep your professional success to yourself until you receive a confirmation. Be punctual for the office and work collaboratively with your colleagues to achieve the best outcomes as a team.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): To manage your personal life effectively, it is important to focus on what’s on your plate and make a robust plan to achieve the same. In case things go wrong during a meeting, it's important to have a backup plan to impress the authorities. Trusting your partner completely is necessary to enjoy the little moments in life together. It's always a good idea to listen to your elders and follow their advice for better outcomes. Hosting a grand festival at home helps you relax and enjoy positive vibes. Keep a constant watch on your children to ensure their safety around sharp objects.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): It is important to value the wisdom of your elders. At work, seek out important information to improve your performance over time. If you feel drowsy, consider taking a quick coffee break before organising your tasks. When dealing with a toxic relationship, take a moment to reconsider before ending it as soon as possible. A good friend can offer valuable advice on your finances for the time being. Investing in stocks and shares after taking advice will be productive. Avoid unnecessary expenses like buying clothes and food items that you don't need right away. Let your partner know how much you care for them.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): Look to communicate your emotions with those who care about you. A balance between your personal and professional life is crucial to achieve success and satisfaction. Keep an eye on your finances today to avoid losing your savings. You have an exciting opportunity to participate in a professional learning programme which can help you get on the right track. Spend some quality time with your partner by watching a movie. It's essential to ensure that your parents are happy and satisfied with your achievements. You may even need to travel out of the city for work purposes, if necessary.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Keep an open mind towards various opportunities at work and avoid worrying too much about the end results. For your relationship to progress, it is crucial that your partner shares the same outlook. A refreshing trip with your parents can help you unwind and rejuvenate. Those who are single can look forward to meeting new people without any pressure of commitment. Enhance your cooking skills by experimenting with new and exciting dishes with your partner. If you are considering purchasing a vehicle, now would be a good time to visit the showroom and make your selection. In the evening, take some time to relax at home with some soothing music.

----------------------

Mr Neeraj Dhankher is a Vedic astrologer based in India. He is the founder of Astro Zindagi, a prominent platform for astrology and spiritual guidance. He can be contacted as under:

Email: info@astrozindagi.in

Phone: +919910094779

Web: www.astrozindagi.in