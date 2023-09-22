Daily horoscope for September 22: Read astrological predictions for all sun signs

Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 12:00 AM

Aries (March 21-April 19): Open your heart to those who understand your emotions and will give you the right advice. Don’t share your personal experiences easily with someone, as they can be misused against you. Those dwelling on their past experiences should live in the moment as the present is getting affected. Your family will support you emotionally and financially in your work endeavours. Don’t let them down by working hard towards your venture. Keep checking your health; skipping meals and insufficient sleep is getting to you. Change your lifestyle from today itself if you want to see a major improvement in your health.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Connect with your spiritual self today by meditating or practising yoga. This will bring peace and calm to your routine, which was otherwise stressful, with all the burden over your shoulders. Your social life is also degrading due to this. Take time to relax with your friends by planning a day out or an adventurous trip. Your partner will surprise you with a gift you have wanted for a long time. Shower them with love by planning a day full of pampering. Students should reduce their time spent on social media apps as this has been hampering their academics.

Gemini (May 21-June 21): Count your blessings and be thankful for where you are now and where you're headed from here. Look back over the course of your life and be proud of your achievements. Even if your prior experiences weren't always pleasant, they taught you important lessons. Your precision in work will work wonders amongst your clients, and you’ll get significant projects which will bring success in your career. Your boss will appreciate your methodical approach, bringing you in for some perks. Those experiencing issues in their marriage should solve them by understanding each other’s needs and expectations. Things will significantly improve if you communicate your feelings with your partner.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Don’t avoid your gut feeling when making decisions regarding your future. Take your partner’s opinions into consideration as well, as they’ll advise you in the right direction. Your luxury spending is burning a hole in your pocket. Saving your expenses will bring your finances in line. Your focus towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle will show significant results today. You’ll feel energetic at work and will complete the majority of your work ahead of time. Attending a family event will bring positive news. You might attract someone with the same interests and ideals, leading to an exciting day filled with conversations.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Avoid getting into arguments and maintain a calm atmosphere. Disagreeing with your co-worker at the workplace can tarnish your reputation. Those thinking of switching jobs should start finding a backup today before resigning from their current position. Students looking to go abroad for higher studies should talk to their family today. Consider all expenditure items and plan your expenses before taking a major step. Don’t ignore your body’s needs if you have any existing ailments. Consult your doctor if any health scares come up. Today is an auspicious day to consider getting settled in life by marrying the one you love.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Don’t say yes to every work that is coming your way. Your attempt to juggle everything will affect your physical and mental well-being. There is a limit to how much you can tolerate at once, so talk to your boss if you feel overburdened. As a boss, trust your team instead of doing things all by yourself. Your employees' opinions will work in your favour and help you accomplish the major tasks at hand with ease. If you and your partner are career-oriented, don’t let your work life get into your personal life. Take time out for each other before you start feeling distanced from them.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Give yourself and your partner space if you're at the rock bottom of your relationship. Retrospection is required regarding your future with them. Recognise your feelings about your relationship and discuss them with your partner to clear out all the confusion. Your enthusiasm at the workplace will motivate others to work hard. You’ll enjoy the work being given to you by the boss. Using natural remedies instead of taking unnecessary medicines is advised if you are experiencing immunity issues relating to cold and cough. If you have shifted recently, divide all the household chores equally with your partner to feel less burdened.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21): A minor inconvenience with your family shouldn't affect your mood. Speak to them if you feel upset about their behaviour towards you instead of keeping things to heart. Today is an auspicious day to buy something for your household. Your friends might want your help today; if this means you have to go out of your way to help them, don’t hesitate. Helping them will come back to you. Singles might feel upset with all their past dating experiences. But that shouldn't deter them from finding someone who makes an effort to build a relationship. Newly married people will experience pure bliss with their partner.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Push yourself out of your comfort zone by grabbing opportunities at work that require you to put in a lot of hard work and effort. Things that you’ll learn from them will prove beneficial in your long-term career goals. Self-care should be at the forefront for those who are feeling low. Don’t hold back when pampering yourself today. Connect with your loved ones if you’re living far from them. You’ll feel relieved after talking out your heart. Don’t judge your partner if they want to do something that you don’t like. Every person has individual likings, so support them instead of showing dislike towards their choices.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Enrol yourself in activities which bring you out of the creative block you’ve been experiencing. To get your creative juices flowing, indulge in painting, dancing or pottery to bring excitement into your otherwise monotonous routine. Your siblings will join you in your new business venture. Their ideas might clash with yours, but don’t let that get converted into a fight. If those ideas are not aligned with the work, calmly listen to them and make them understand the work requirements instead of belittling them. Love could be sidelined, as singles should focus on building their career and shaping their future for now.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): Avoid taking shortcuts at work, as it will not work in your favour. If you’re stuck, take help from your superiors instead of completing work hastily. Your spiritual journey will help you maintain discipline in all aspects of your life. Take care of your family’s health if they are feeling low today. Money is flowing in from a lot of past investments, making your future strong financially. Don’t ignore your partner’s behaviour towards you, as some negative signs might come to notice. Clear them immediately if they are experiencing any misunderstandings, and give them all the assurance they need.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Don’t compromise your relationships when catering to your work commitments. You have been sidelining your loved ones for a long time. Take out time for them, as they need you as much as you need them. Today, a well-wisher will surprise you with their generosity. Their kindness will put a lot of things in perspective. Health is at your side today, as you’ll feel better after a prolonged sickness. But this doesn't mean you’ll stop taking care of yourself. Singles will fall head over heels in love with someone they have been dating for a long time. Marriage is on the stars for committed people.

