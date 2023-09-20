Daily horoscope for September 20, 2023: Read astrological predictions for all sun signs

Published: Wed 20 Sep 2023, 6:00 AM

Are you curious about what the stars have in store for you today? Look no further! In our Daily Horoscope section, you can delve into the mysterious world of astrology and discover how cosmic energies might influence your day. Check out the predictions as per your sun sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You need to look at upgrading your skills so that you can exercise your talents on the professional front. Make it a point to express your concerns to your seniors today. You will get effective solutions for all your family problems from your elders. Listen to their advice and make the desired changes in your attitude and behaviour. You need to engage in light-hearted conversations with your partner. Plan a date together and visit a nearby place to create happy memories. Quick and prudent investments for the day can help you save. Singles should be cautious in proceeding with unexpected encounters as their expectations may not be met.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Make way for positive outcomes in your personal life as you start making yourself a priority today. Little things and efforts from your near and dear ones will make you happy. It can be a surprise for the day or a piece of good news. Focus on your current job role rather than trying to promote yourself with false negotiations. You will be able to present yourself in the best way during a meeting today. A sudden emotional outburst may create awkward situations with your partner. No matter what it is, you should try to recover with free and funny conversations today.

Gemini (May 21-June 21): It is necessary to organise your personal life with clarity. It will help you manage the tasks and complete them on time. A surprise visit from your relatives will make your day even better. Don't try to take shortcuts when completing your tasks. Or else you may have to come back to square one and start afresh. One of your colleagues may try to harm your reputation; hence, don’t share any confidential information with any of your co-workers. You will come across some splendid memories with your partner that will make you both nostalgic. Try to be there for each other as of now to avoid frustration.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Get ready to manage your personal life with minor changes. The decisions that you make for the day may feel unnecessary at present, but they will have massive benefits in the long run. Don't be lazy, and try to complete your daily tasks on time. Keep relaxation stored for the next part of the day. You and your partner need to talk about important issues like extending your family or shifting your parents to a better place. Talk to a professional before you make a considerable financial decision today. Students must not give up on their dreams and keep trying to achieve success.

Leo (July 23-August 22): It is going to be a perfect day as you will see your dreams getting real for now. It is due to your hard work that you are receiving such love and success, so try to enjoy the moment. You must spend time with your siblings and understand what is troubling your relationship. Get things done before your seniors ask for it so that you are able to impress each one of them. Consider financial matters with scrutiny, and try to pause your investments for now. Your partner will quickly solve a problem that has been troubling you for quite some time now.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You need to control your words today, or else you will end up hurting the emotions of a very dear one. It is better to have transparent and clear conversations with your parents before you make a decision about property issues. You may make a new friend today who will also help you overcome your professional difficulties. It is the right time to present your creativity at work and do it individually. Consider investment options if you are sure about your fixed deposits and income level. Cook something special for your partner today, and enjoy the meal together. Singles must explore new meetings to relax.

Libra (September 23-October 23): It will be a peaceful day for you today as you will spend some time alone doing what you love the most. Pick up your favourite hobby and some creative things that you have not done for a long time. Keep yourself busy today, and try to have a talk with the management about work issues at your office. It will be a lucky day for people taking competitive examinations. You must express your love and concern for your partner whenever you get time today. Singles must give themselves time to recover from past relationship issues and avoid rushing into anything new for now.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21): Start afresh today in order to get things done at the earliest. It might not be your best performance at your workplace, but you still need to give it your best. A lucky chance will help you improve your finances for today. Make sure that you utilise every opportunity to be with your partner and improve intimacy. There has to be a unique understanding between you and your siblings, which will help you avoid problems in home management. Read a book or listen to soothing music whenever you are feeling lonely today. Giving time for meditation and introspection will clear up your thoughts.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): It is a favourable time to adopt a comparative approach in your career. Find out about important leads and new job opportunities with a higher pay scale while you continue completing your tasks. You need to manage your personal space on your own and pick up your favourite things from the market. Plan something exciting for dinner and have a productive conversation with your partner. Singles may find their prospective other half, so try to present yourself in the best way in front of a stranger. Your father will be a source of motivation for you, so listen to his advice.

Capricorn (December 22- January 19): You must remain active today because an important opportunity regarding shifting of residence may occur. Moreover, you also need to take care of your parents, especially the health of your mother. Try to avoid long-distance travel due to work for today. A colleague at work will become a good friend today who will understand your concerns in a positive way. A sudden profit from mutual funds will help you have a clear idea about your present financial condition. If you are facing intimacy issues with your partner, you should be transparent about it and express your fears today without any hesitation.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): You need to be smart and quick while approaching new tasks at work. It will help you present yourself in a professional way during a meeting. Be careful when you speak with your elders, or else you might say something inappropriate that is going to cause further problems. If you are married, you will have a memorable time with your partner and relax in the evening. In case you fear commitments, it is better to take up the issue today and sort it out. You will get professional help regarding money matters that will help you invest better for the day.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): It is better to look for the right opportunity rather than dragging yourself into any situation regarding your career. Your seniors might not be interested in providing a project for you at present, so try to be passive. If you are looking for a new home, you may get access to a beautiful house today. Manage your finances according to your income level, and look for investment opportunities in the business sector. Those in business should explore new partnership opportunities. Minor issues may occur in your love relationship, but it will not ruin your bonding, so there is nothing to worry about today.

Mr Neeraj Dhankher is a Vedic astrologer based in India. He is the founder of Astro Zindagi, a prominent platform for astrology and spiritual guidance. He can be contacted as under:

Email: info@astrozindagi.in

Phone: +919910094779 Web: www.astrozindagi.in