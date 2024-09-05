UAE: Want a Nile crocodile throne? Stuffed grizzly bears, 2-headed goats up for sale

Dubai-based Artefactum Gallery participates at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex). Photos: Angel Tesorero

A nine-foot Nile crocodile throne, a 10-foot mounted Russian grizzly bear, a seven-foot Canadian polar bear, grey and white wolves, a pair of lynxes, and a double-headed baby goat — these could beautify your home. These well-preserved wildlife animals are on display and for sale at the 21st Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex).

According to organisers, Adihex, which runs until September 8 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec), is not only an annual exhibition related to hunting, equestrian sports, and outdoor lifestyle but also a global platform for promoting cultural exchange between nations. It aims to ensure that future generations remain connected to their history and cultural traditions.

Dubai-based Artefactum Gallery is participating for the first time in Adihex: "To showcase their preserved wildlife animals and provide an immersive experience that celebrates human valour and creativity, as well as the beauty of the natural world."

Speaking to Khaleej Times on Wednesday, Valeriya Khachaturova, curator of Artefactum Gallery, said the gallery's most expensive item on display is a nine-foot Nile crocodile throne. With well-preserved skin and formidable claws, the throne was crafted from a 15-foot-long crocodile hunted by Russian gallery owner Andrey Zaykin in 2015.

Khachaturova, also from Russia, said the throne could be brought for $100,000 or Dh367,000.

Other preserved animals include a polar bear from Canada being sold for Dh250,000, a fully-mounted Ussuri brown bear (Russian grizzly bear) priced at Dh80,000, and a Grizzly bear skin rug available for Dh40,000.

They also have a well-preserved head of a Tibetan yak, double-headed baby goat, pinned butterflies and even small pieces of meteorite crafted into souvenir items.

At their art gallery in Dubai, Khachaturova said they have a skull of a prehistoric sea dragon (Mosasaur Prognathodon Sp), which is on sale for $500,000 or Dh1.835 million. She added they also have dinosaur teeth, other unique art made from mammoth ivory, and a decorative collection of entomological specimens.

Under strict regulations

Khachaturova, meanwhile, clarified that what they are doing at Artefactum Gallery – importing and trading preserved wildlife, "is sanctioned by the CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) and subject to various cultural regulations."