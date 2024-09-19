Zurich Film Festival: Pamela Anderson set to receive Golden Eye Award

The three-foot-tall internet sensation emphasised the importance of staying true to himself
Canadian actor Pamela Anderson will be honoured with the prestigious Golden Eye award at the 20th Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) in recognition of her versatile career.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the award ceremony is scheduled for October 4, during which Anderson will present her latest film, The Last Showgirl, directed by Gia Coppola.
In The Last Showgirl, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, Anderson portrays Shelley, a 50-year-old showgirl grappling with the end of her long-running Las Vegas performance.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, ZFF Artistic Director Christian Jungen remarked, "She completely immersed herself in her character, turning Shelley's inner life inside out with her facial expressions and ensuring that we sympathised with her." He went on to describe her performance as "a terrific performance, perhaps the best of her career, which deserves an Oscar nomination."
The Last Showgirl features an ensemble cast, including Jamie Lee Curtis as Annette, Shelley's colleague, who helps her navigate an uncertain future.
The film also stars Billie Lourd as Shelley's estranged daughter, Hannah, alongside Kiernan Shipka and Brenda Song as younger showgirl colleagues.
Dave Bautista plays Eddie, the show's stage manager with a personal connection to Shelley.
Following the Golden Eye award ceremony, Anderson and director Gia Coppola will present The Last Showgirl to the festival audience.
This year's Zurich Film Festival will also honour other notable figures in the industry, including Alicia Vikander, Jude Law, and Kate Winslet.
Roeg Sutherland, co-head of CAA's Media Finance department, will receive the festival's Game Changer Award for his exceptional contributions to the film sector.
The 20th Zurich Film Festival is set to run from October 3 to October 13.
