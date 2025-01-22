'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' reunion: Hrithik, Farhan, Abhay hint at possible sequel

Fans of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara have been eagerly awaiting a sequel since the film's release in 2011.

The beloved movie, which explored friendship, adventure, and self-discovery, captured hearts with its unforgettable performances by Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol.

Recently, the trio sparked hopes of a sequel when they posted a video that has left fans buzzing with excitement.

The video uploaded on social media, shows the three actors during an off-screen reunion, casually reflecting on something they seem to admire.

Abhay Deol, holding his chin with a subtle smile, is the first to react, followed by Hrithik Roshan, who exclaims, "Unbelievable," while looking in the same direction. Farhan Akhtar then adds, "Outstanding."

The camera then turns revealing that the trio is gazing at a copy of The Three Musketeers, which is fitting given their on-screen personas as the "Three Musketeers" of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Farhan Akhtar posted the video on social media with the caption, "@zoieakhtar do you see the signs??."

This reference to their director Zoya Akhtar has only fuelled speculation about a possible sequel, who helmed the hit 2011 movie.