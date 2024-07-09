E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Zaheer Iqbal drops picture of Sonakshi Sinha

The couple married on June 23

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha (Photo by AFP)
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha (Photo by AFP)

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 1:25 PM

Actor Zaheer Iqbal is clearly in a romantic mood; on Monday, he posted a photo of himself with wife Sonakshi Sinha from their dating days.

He captioned the picture: "This day... This moment... This feeling. I knew it's FOREVER."


He also mentioned that this particular snap was clicked in 2017.

Sinha reacted to the image, writing:"My jaan!!! Still singing to each other... may it never stop.”


Iqbal and Sinha married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding.The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sinha will be seen in Kakuda, which is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and will be out on ZEE5 on July 12.

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment