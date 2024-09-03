Young Pianists from the GCC to Compete in UAE's First Steinway Piano Competition
HOUSE of PIANOS and Steinway & Sons, Dubai, in strategic partnership with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), and collaboration with the Emirati Musicians' Association, and Dubai Opera, are proud to announce the inaugural Steinway Piano Competition GCC.
Scheduled to take place from April 21-25, 2025, at Steinway Hall in Dubai, this landmark event aims to establish Dubai and the UAE as a global hub for musical excellence. The competition is poised to set a new benchmark in musical contests, fostering a deep appreciation for classical and Emirati music within the region.
Open to children up to 17 years old from the GCC region, the competition features two distinctive categories: Classical Music and Emirati Talents. The former pays tribute to the rich tradition of classical music, while the latter, designed specifically for Emiratis, highlights and promotes the music and culture of the UAE. The scores for the Emirati music category were granted by the Emirati Musicians' Association.
The 1st Steinway Piano Competition aims to provide an unforgettable experience, focusing on the invaluable opportunity for young talents to perform, rather than just offering monetary rewards. The top competition laureates will be engaged in projects curated by the organizers and partners, including performances at prestigious venues across the GCC and internationally, such as the Steinway Festival at the Laeiszhalle in Hamburg, Germany; a concert at Steinway Hall in New York, USA; a recital in the Scriabin Concert Series in Grosseto, Italy; a concert at the Dubai Opera Studio; and participation in the UAE Diplomatic Missions worldwide, as well as the EMA Concert Series, among others.
Jury Members
The competition jury will feature a distinguished panel of Steinway Artists, renowned Emirati musicians and composers, as well as international and local professors and pianists. Their expertise will not only uphold the standards of the competition but also provide valuable feedback and mentorship to nurture young talents in the GCC region.
HOUSE of PIANOS and Steinway & Sons Dubai extend an invitation to all young pianists in the GCC region to apply and showcase their talents. To enter the competition, please submit a video recording and application form via the website: www.steinway.ae
Piano Camp for Emirati Pianists
For Emirati students eager to participate in the competition, HOUSE of PIANOS, in collaboration with and financed by the strategic partner Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has organized a unique six-month intensive piano course starting in October 2024. This program, designed to prepare participants for the 1st Steinway Piano Competition GCC 2025, includes invaluable training from Emirati musicians, composers, and local piano instructors on piano skills, classical music history, theory, and performance of both classical and Arabic music pieces.
To apply for the competition and piano camp, visit our website: Steinway Competition.