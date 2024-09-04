You can now comment on Instagram Stories

Venice Film Festival: 'Truman Show' director Peter Weir wins Lifetime Achievement Award
He confirmed earlier this year that he was retiring from directing
Instagram has unveiled a new feature that allows users to publicly comment on Stories, marking a significant shift in how the platform facilitates interaction between users. Previously, interactions with Stories were limited to private messages sent directly to the poster's Direct Messages (DMs). With this update, comments on Stories will be visible to all viewers, much like comments on regular Instagram posts.
This new feature mirrors the commenting experience on Instagram Live, where viewers can leave comments that are visible to all participants in real time. Users now have the flexibility to choose whether to allow public comments on their Stories or to stick with the traditional DM option, based on their personal preferences.
One key aspect of this feature is the ability for posters to control the visibility of comments on their Stories. They can opt to enable or disable comments, depending on the level of engagement they want from their audience. However, commenting privileges are restricted to mutual followers—only those who follow each other can post comments. Similar to the Stories themselves, these comments will disappear after 24 hours.
This update allows a more dynamic and engaging experience on Instagram, while still giving users control over their privacy and the nature of the engagement on their Stories.
