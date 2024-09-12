Yerin Ha joins 'Bridgerton' season 4 as lead Sophie 'Baek'

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 12:33 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 12:50 PM

In an exciting development for fans of Netflix's hit series Bridgerton, the streaming giant has officially announced that Yerin Ha will join the cast of season 4 as the romantic interest of Benedict Bridgerton.

Ha, known for her roles in Halo and Dune: Prophecy, will portray Sophie Baek, a character who, in the original Julia Quinn novels, is named Sophie Beckett, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement was made on Netlfix's official Instagram handle, revealing that Ha's character will be introduced as the "Lady in Silver" in the series.

This choice reflects a significant cultural adaptation. In a nod to Ha's Korean heritage, showrunner Jess Brownell collaborated with the actress to select a Korean surname for the character, opting for "Baek" over the novel's "Beckett," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"A name is the first bit of identity that you share with the world, and that's why changing a name can be so powerful," Ha shared, "To make Sophie's name fit someone who looks like me is really empowering. All credit to Jess."

Ha revealed that Brownell consulted her on Korean surnames starting with a 'B', eventually choosing "Baek" to better align with Ha's personal identity.