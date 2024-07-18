E-Paper
Yasalam After Race Concerts: Eminem joins the Abu Dhabi line-up

The Grammy-winning rapper is coming to the UAE this December

By CT Desk

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 1:51 PM

Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 1:53 PM

If you had one moment, one opportunity to see Eminem live in concert, would you capture it or just let it slip? Well, we’ll find out now.

The Grammy-winning rapper is coming to the UAE this December. Slim Shady will be performing at Etihad Park during the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 6.


So what can you expect? An awesome show of course, with Eminem spitting fire; be prepared for songs such as Lose Yourself, The Real Slim Shady and Without Me.

Other acts announced for the Yasalam After Race Concerts include Maroon 5, best known for singles such as She Will Be Loved and Girls Like You, and Muse, who are famed for their version of I’m Feeling Good and Hysteria.


The Abu Dhabi-based Yasalam After-Race Concerts draws a number of cool acts every year. Other musicians who’ve been on the roster include Foo Fighters, R’n’B star Chris Brown, Rihanna, Usher and Guns N’ Roses.

The Yasalam After-Race Concerts will take place on Yas island between December 5 and December 8. Tickets start at Dh600.

Watch to catch up with the Eminem show? The rap artist recently dropped the album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

