World Tennis League concerts: Akon, Sean Paul join the line-up

IIFA 2024 as it happened: 'Animal' wins best picture award, Shah Rukh Khan named best actor
Indian cinema's biggest night was an epic celebration of Bollywood
It’s official. Grammy Award winning-artist Akon is coming to the UAE. He’ll be playing at Etihad Arena on December 21, as part of the World Tennis League concerts. And what's more - he'll be joined by Reggae legend Sean Paul.
The World Tennis League will take place between December 19 and December 22.
They join a stellar line-up of musicians, including rockstar Bryan Adams and American pop diva Anastacia.
Anastacia will belt out songs such as I’m Outta Love and Freak of Nature on December 20, while Bryan Adams, will perform on the opening night of WTL 2024.
Akon, who performed in the previous edition of the World Tennis League, will be singing favourites such as Smack That, Right Now (Na Na Na), Lonely and I Wanna Love You.
Sean Paul, meanwhile, will make you move to hits such as Temperature, Get Busy, and We Be Burnin'.
In the mood for music and matches? Concert ticket holders can upgrade their experience by securing a discounted add-on Tennis ticket for the Tennis matches for the day.
Tickets are on sale at etihadarena.ae.
ALSO READ:
Indian cinema's biggest night was an epic celebration of Bollywood
The Bollywood awards night will see one of the most celebrated actors in the world taking the stage after several years
In an interview ahead of his much-awaited IIFA performance, the Bollywood star talks about embracing fatherhood, his craft and more
The actor, who recently dropped the single 'Ittefaq', shared the stage with 'Challeya' singer Shilpa Rao
Fame is a double-sided coin, she explains
Bollywood celebrities have gathered in Abu Dhabi for the grand award show
IIFA Utsavam 2024 celebrates the rich and diverse legacy of South Indian cinema
The awards show in Abu Dhabi celebrates all things South Indian cinema