'Women can do anything': Neena Gupta's parenting tip to daughter Masaba

Actor Neena Gupta, who is now a proud grandmother, has offered valuable advice to her daughter Masaba Gupta on motherhood, women strength and power. Taking to her Instagram handle, Masaba shared a video in which she can be seen recalllng her experience of being a mother.

In the clip, Masaba is heard asking, "Mom, what is that one line that you keep telling me every time I cry for no reason?" To which Neena responds, "Ek baar jab tu paida hui thi, toh main toh akeli thi, mera sar fata jaa raha tha bahot dard tha. Aur mereko tumhe feed karana tha. Toh main doodh pila rahi thi aur meri aankhon se aansu beh rahe the, bahot dard ho raha tha. Hamari Hindi ki ek bahot famous poet hai, naam nahi yaad aa raha. Unki ek line mujhe bahot yaad aati hai, jo tumko batayi. 'Nari teri yahi kahaani, aanchal mein hai doodh aur aankhon mein paani."(When you were born, I was having severe headache but I have to feed you so I was breastfeeding and and tears were coming out of my eyes, it was hurting a lot...)

While explaining the message, she said, "In a nutshell, it means the strength of a woman that no matter what difficulty she goes through, she is a nurturer. And she can do anything."

The caption along with the video reads, "Neenaji on Nari shakti"