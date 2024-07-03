E-Paper

‘Woman in Black’ will make a chilling return to Dubai

The play will run from October 30 to November 2

By CT Desk

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 5:26 PM

If you are a fan of spooky times, it’s time to get your tickets to the frighteningly good Woman in Black play that’ll be creeping along Dubai’s Zabeel Theatre at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray between October 30 and November 2.

The Stephen Mallatratt’s stage adaptation of Susan Hill’s bestselling novel meanders into the world of a lawyer who believes that the Woman in Black has cursed him as he relives through dialogue, action and mimicry the horrific moments that lead to his conclusion.


The Women in Black is a popular piece that’s been seen by more than 7 million people worldwide so far. And this isn't the first time that it's coming here; the show came here in 2017, when it made quite an impression.

Thinking of catching a glimpse of the show? Remember to choose your seat carefully – you never know who is behind you.


