Wiz Khalifa, Aimee Aguilar announce pregnancy

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 1:39 PM

American rapper Wiz Khalifa and his girlfriend Aimee Aguilar are all set to welcome their first baby together.

On the occasion of Father's Day, Khalifa treated fans with this exciting news by sharing a picture of himself with Aguilar.

The photo captures Khalifa wearing a black tank top, with his hands placed on Aguilar's baby bump. She wore a black spots bra and held a pregnancy test in front of her belly.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Baby Girl On The Way.#Clearblueconfirmed#ClearbluePartner."

The couple received a lot of love from fans and industry friends in the comments section.

American rapper and actor Ludacris wrote, "Welcome To Da Girl Dad Club."

Khalifa's ex-wife Amber Rose also shared her excitement in the comment section and commented, "We can't wait to meet her!"

Aguilar revealed the pregnancy in a stylish way.