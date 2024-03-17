With 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar', actor Randeep Hooda ventures into the realms of directing

Published: Sun 17 Mar 2024, 5:37 PM

In a bold and unexpected move, acclaimed Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda steps into the director's chair for his maiden directorial venture, Swatantra Veer Savarkar. This biographical film not only marks Hooda's transition from acting to directing but also serves as a poignant exploration of one of India's most controversial yet enigmatic historical figures, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The genesis of Swatantra Veer Savarkar lies in Hooda's deep-seated desire to illuminate the lesser-known chapters of India's struggle for independence. In an interview with City Times, Hooda divulged his journey from being primarily an actor to assuming the multifaceted roles of actor, writer, director, and producer for this ambitious project. "I was not planning to direct," Hooda admits. "But circumstances led me to don the director's hat, and I embraced the challenge wholeheartedly."

For Hooda, delving into Savarkar's life wasn't just about chronicling historical events; it was about unravelling the intricate layers of a complex personality often relegated to the periphery of mainstream historical discourse. "I found it more interesting... to bring to light the overlooked aspects of Savarkar's contributions," he explains. Through meticulous research and a commitment to presenting an unbiased narrative, Hooda endeavours to challenge prevailing perceptions and spark a dialogue about the true essence of Savarkar's legacy.

Randeep Hooda dons the hat of actor and director in 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'

The biopic isn't devoid of controversy, considering Savarkar's polarising persona. However, Hooda approaches the subject matter with a nuanced perspective, deliberately avoiding simplistic narratives. "I've created the circumstances that led to the man and his thoughts," Hooda said. "It's not just a history lesson; it's a gripping tale packaged in a thrilling cinematic experience."

Central to Hooda's vision is the exploration of Savarkar's relevance in contemporary society. Through the lens of history, the film offers insights into Savarkar's ideological framework, particularly his conception of Hindutva. "His vision was more about national pride and civilisational unity," Hooda asserts. By inviting audiences to reexamine Savarkar's legacy within the context of modern India, the film aims to foster a deeper understanding of his contributions and their enduring impact.

Indian biopics to Hooda are a bit staid and whitewashed, featuring a sermonising tone to them. And so he has tried to avoid that, he said, "I've tried to make a film with modern camera techniques and music just to engage the young audience."

Despite the challenges inherent in his directorial debut, Hooda remains undaunted, driven by a fervent desire to pay homage to India's unsung heroes. "I hope this movie becomes a movement," he declares. "A movement to rediscover not just Savarkar but also the countless other freedom fighters who have been overlooked by history. Kids wear t-shirts of Bhagat Singh and Che Guevara to college, and after watching this film, I hope they start wearing t-shirts of Savarkar."

Randeep Hooda in a still from 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'

The casting process was a meticulous endeavour, with Hooda prioritising authenticity over conventional acting prowess. The cast, with the likes of Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial, brings to life the diverse array of characters populating Savarkar's world. "We aimed to capture the essence of each character," Hooda explains. "It was about finding individuals who not only resembled the historical figures but also embodied their spirit."

"Ankita, who plays my wife, was very glamorous looking for Mr Savarkar's wife so we had to tone her down a little," he added, jokingly.

Ankita Lokhande plays Savarkar's wife in 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'

As Swatantra Veer Savarkar prepares to grace the silver screen on March 22, Hooda looks back at the most rewarding aspect of creating the film. "To be able to recreate moments of history and ideology, and how I was able to create this world in which these characters lived was an absolute source of joy for me," he said. "I used to see the frames and sometimes travelled back in time. But I always kept in mind that the movie is for today's audience and I have to keep up with the pace and dramatic points, and paint an engaging picture."

