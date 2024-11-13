Wireless Festival in Abu Dhabi: Artist lineup, ticket prices and all you need to know

The Wireless Festival Middle East, Europe’s premier celebration of urban music and pop culture, has just announced a new headlining act that’s bound to electrify fans. Rap sensation Playboi Carti and his collective, Opium, will join the star-studded lineup, bringing a fresh wave of high-energy, dark rap that blends Atlanta's rage scene with punk's edgy, rebellious style.

Carti, a trailblazer in modern trap music and the mastermind behind Opium, has made waves with his chart-topping albums Die Lit and Whole Lotta Red. His live performances are famous for their raw intensity and visual creativity, promising a unique experience for the Wireless crowd. Fans can look forward to his fan-favourite hits along with Opium’s signature sound—a mix of heavy beats, punk-inspired visuals, and gritty lyrics.

The Opium crew, consisting of artists Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang, will join Carti on stage, with each member performing solo as well as alongside Carti in a worldwide exclusive performance under the Opium banner. This 120-minute set promises to deliver an unforgettable experience with each artist’s distinctive sound contributing to the collective’s genre-defying aesthetic.

Artist Lineup

Alongside Carti and Opium, fans can expect a lineup filled with global superstars and emerging talents, including 21 Savage, Yeat, Karan Aujla, Flo Milli, and Afroto. Known for its high-energy atmosphere and iconic lineups, Wireless Festival remains one of the most highly anticipated music events of the year. Here's the list so far:

Playboi Carti and Opium

21 Savage

Yeat

Karan Aujla

Fridayy

Flo Milli

Raf Saperra

Faris Shafi

Dina Ayada

Mazen

Lancey Foux

Seedhe Maut

Stick No Bills

Tickets and Venue

Returning to Etihad Park on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on November 23, the second annual UAE edition of the Wireless Festival will bring together the top names in urban music and pop culture. Tickets for the Wireless Festival Middle East are currently in Phase 2 pricing, with general admission tickets starting at Dh345. For those seeking an elevated festival experience, VIP Garden tickets are available for Dh1,600, though quantities are limited. With Phase 3 pricing around the corner, fans are encouraged to act fast to secure their spots.

Event Details: When: November 23, 2024 Where: Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Current Ticket Prices: General Admission (Tier 2) starting at Dh345 Golden Circle (Tier 2) starting at Dh895 (limited availability) VIP Standing starting at Dh1,250 (limited availability) VIP Garden starting at Dh1,600 (limited availability) For more details and to purchase tickets, visit wirelessfestival.me. ALSO READ: Abu Dhabi: Pianist Lang Lang to bring Disney magic with a classical twist iPhone SE 4 rumoured for March 2025 launch: What to expect from Apple's budget-friendly model