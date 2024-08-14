'Will take family for Umrah': Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem reveals plans after bagging Olympic Gold

Movie to see Suriya facing off against Bobby Deol
Arshad Nadeem has made history for Pakistan by winning the country’s first individual gold medal. The 27-year-old athlete achieved a major milestone by securing first place in the men’s javelin final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. His triumph has sparked widespread joy throughout Pakistan, especially in his hometown of Khanewal, Punjab. Nadeem is now actively engaging with the media to discuss his remarkable achievement.
In a recent interview that has gone viral, Nadeem shared his future plans with a Pakistani news reporter. When asked about his next steps, he humorously replied, “Paise ikatha karne hai,” which translates to “I need to collect and save money now.”
Nadeem also expressed his intention to use his prize money to take his parents and wife on the Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca.
"Before Olympics, I had planned with my parents and wife about going for Umrah," he said. "Now, once I've collected the money, we will go for Umrah."
Social media users praised him for his humility and sincerity.
In addition to the accolades and awards, Nadeem is committed to giving back to his community. According to several reports, he plans to establish a dedicated sports academy near his village to support future athletes, inspired by the challenges he faced on his own journey to the Paris Olympics. The Pakistani government has also announced financial rewards and plans to build a sports city in his honour in Nadeem's hometown.
Nadeem clinched the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw with a remarkable throw of 92.97 meters at the Stade de France. He is the first Pakistani to win an individual Olympic medal since the men’s hockey team at the Barcelona 1992 Games.
ALSO READ:
Movie to see Suriya facing off against Bobby Deol
Mahadevan sang a song from the movie 'Lakshya'
Actress' career began with a role in Disney's 'Hannah Montana'
The last season aired in 2019
A video comparing his tearful reaction to another deeply sensitive clip has resurfaced on TikTok
New leaks and rumours suggest an early 2025 release date for the fourth-generation model
Step in for a cool experience while dining
Sara turned 29 on Monday