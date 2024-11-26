'Wicked,' 'Gladiator II' rake in $270.2 million in global box office

Ariana Grande attends a premiere for the film 'Wicked' in London, Britain, November 18, 2024 (Photo by Reuters)

The musical adaptation Wicked and action epic Gladiator II racked up a combined $270.2 million (Dh992 million) in global ticket sales over the weekend, a gift to cinemas heading into what may be a record-setting holiday season.

You can see both movies at UAE cinemas now.

The robust box office returns provided reassurance to Hollywood, which has weathered cost-cutting and layoffs amid forecasts of the death of cinema as consumers gravitated to streaming video services.

"Moviegoers and box-office pundits have been waiting for this weekend, and no one is disappointed," said Chris Aronson, president of distribution for Paramount Pictures.

Wicked, the first of two Universal Pictures films based on a Broadway prequel to The Wizard of Oz, topped the domestic and global box office. It pulled in $114 million at US and Canadian theatres, plus $50.2 million in international markets, for a global total of $164.2 million.

It was the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, ahead of the global debut of Universal's 2012 release Les Miserables, according to the studio.

Gladiator II hauled in $106 million around the world, including $55.5 million from domestic sales. The Paramount Pictures film is the sequel to a movie that won the best picture Oscar two decades ago. The film, which was released last weekend outside the US, had an overall box office tally of $221 million.

The two films, dubbed "Glicked" by fans, brought in $169.5 million at domestic theatres, helping lift the weekend box office to $201.9 million. It's the highest-grossing weekend in North America since the July opening of Deadpool & Wolverine, according to Comscore.

"Glicked" fell short of the $245 million Barbie and Oppenheimer opening frenzy in July 2023, which showed that the industry was rebounding from the pandemic and strikes that year by writers and actors.

Still, the two films delivered a much-needed jolt to movie theatres, after anticipated fall films such as Joker: Folie a Deux and Venom: The Last Dance underperformed at the box office.

The fervour was a positive sign for theatre chains such as AMC Entertainment, Cineplex and Cinemark that are looking ahead to another major release, Walt Disney's animated Moana 2 this week.

"This is a tremendous catalyst for a strong box office going into December and the New Year," said National Association of Theatre Owners President and CEO Michael O’Leary.

Movie ticket sales in the US and Canada have hovered below pre-pandemic levels as cinemas grapple with competition from streaming and the disruptions from the last year's Hollywood strikes.

Sunday's tallies brought year-to-date domestic ticket sales to $7.3 billion, down 10.6 percent from the same time in 2023, according to Comscore.

Studios and theatre owners are hopeful that Moana 2 will lead next weekend to the strongest Thanksgiving-period sales in history.

Box-office analysts say ticket sales from Thanksgiving through the end of the year could rank as the biggest in cinema history. The holiday season record of $2.5 billion was set in 2017, led by the Star Wars film The Last Jedi.

"This is the best possible news for movie theatres, this lineup of films, starting with 'Glicked' and Moana 2, said Paul Dergarabedian, media analyst for Comscore.