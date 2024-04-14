Why Sourav Ganguly wants fans to watch Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'

Taking to Instagram, the singer posted a video in which he can be seen meeting people and offering prayers at a mosque in Mumbai
Former cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, fondly known as Dada, expressed his views on the recently premiered sports movie 'Maidaan', featuring Ajay Devgn.
Ganguly reviewed the film as an exciting cinematic voyage that should not be missed.
Taking to his X account on Saturday, the cricketer penned a review that read, "Don't miss out on the cinematic experience of #Maidaan, a captivating portrayal of India's legendary football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, and the golden era of Indian football. Witness the iconic Indian football stars brought back to life on the big screen in this must-watch Indian sports film (sic)."
Apart from Ganguly, others including Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan also took to their Instagram Stories to share their opinion about the film.
Shahid wrote, "Really enjoyed watching Maidaan today. Such a well made well performed film. Go watch it guys. This is a genuine candid post you all. Good films deserve to be seen. All the best to the entire team."
Karan Johar wrote, "Have heard the most incredible things about MAIDAAN!! I also can't wait to watch what is universally touted as @ajaydevgn's career best performance! @iamitrsharma @boney.kapoor @zeestudiosofficial."
Varun Dhawan also gave a shout-out to the film while expressing his eagerness to watch it after wrapping the shoot for Baby John.
"Hearing such incredible stuff about this film and the performances specially the last 30 minutes booking my tickets today," the 'Bhediya' actor penned on his IG stories.
Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, 'Maidaan' is a poignant portrayal of Syed Abdul Rahim's unwavering dedication to football, which brought tremendous pride to India. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Rahim in the film.
The movie also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.
ALSO READ:
Taking to Instagram, the singer posted a video in which he can be seen meeting people and offering prayers at a mosque in Mumbai
The super star revealed the film's title on social media platforms
The actors spill the beans on their favourite tracks from the pop sensation's discography
This further fuels speculation that the singer is engaged to boyfriend Michael Polansky
The Canadian-Irish comedian shares insights into her comedic journey, ahead of her performance at the Dubai Comedy Festival
Prithviraj Sukumaran, as the antagonist, is the best part of this overdone action comedy
All it takes to have some fun when the days are bright is step out and revel in the fervour
The actor shared the first look on his social media recently