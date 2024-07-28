Why singer Shaan loves performing in Dubai

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 4:18 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 4:19 PM

Renowned Indian playback singer Shaan is coming to Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena for his first-ever performance at the venue on August 31.

The concert, titled "Live, Love, Laugh Shaan Se," will feature timeless Bollywood classics from the past four decades. The popular singer is celebrated for his versatility and has recorded numbers for top Bollywood films and produced hits such as Tanha Dil, Chand Sifarish, and countless more. So far, Shaan has recorded over 3000 songs and hosted several TV shows, including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and The Voice India.

We caught up with Shaan who expressed his excitement about performing in Dubai, highlighting the city's lively audience. The concert promises a high-energy show with live band accompaniment, choreography, and visual elements. Edited excerpts from the interview:

You're coming back to Dubai for a performance after a while. How do you feel?

It feels great. I've always wanted to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena after hearing such rave reviews from other artists. I decided that if I ever came back to Dubai, it had to be at this venue. I'm glad it's finally happening on August 31. I'm really looking forward to it.

What can audiences except from the concert?

For the Dubai performance, I'm adding new elements like choreography and dance, which I've never done before. I'm working on fitness and my songs' hook steps to give a complete performance, not just singing. There will be singing, interaction, and choreographed dancing. I'm working hard to ensure our live act is perfect, with smooth transitions, little stories, and high energy. The concert is called "Live, Love, Laugh Shaan Se," and it will include songs about life, love, and various relationships. There will be choreography, dancers, and mashups of my older songs. It will be an entertaining and meaningful experience. I want to give my best because Dubai audiences are spoiled for choice, and I want to meet their expectations.

What goes through your mind right before you get on stage?

I have some pre-concert routines like voice warm-ups, light pushups, and a little workout to get the adrenaline pumping. I get a best of luck call from my wife, and if she's in Dubai, she gives it in person. I also pray to my mother for blessings. The band and I hold hands and say a prayer. I also listen to some of the verses from my guru, I keep running that with my earphones on. These routines set me up for the concert.

You've performed worldwide. Do you ever get used to it, or is each experience different?