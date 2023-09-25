Why Priyanka Chopra skipped sister Parineeti's wedding

Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 10:56 AM

Parineeti Chopra's Udaipur wedding was a beautiful celebration, but one notable absence was her sister Priyanka Chopra. While rumours circulated that Priyanka might miss the festivities due to her busy schedule, her mother, Madhu Chopra, has now confirmed it.

In a video shared by paparazzi and fan pages, Madhu Chopra spoke about the wedding and why Priyanka was unable to attend. When asked why Priyanka wasn't present at the wedding, Madhu said, "Woh kam kar rahi hai (She is working)."

Priyanka, who is currently in the US, also took to Instagram Stories to share a pool photo with her and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Nick, too, had to skip the wedding due to his ongoing Jonas Brothers concerts across the US.

While Priyanka and Nick couldn't attend, Madhu Chopra was present in Udaipur for all the wedding festivities. When asked about the wedding and the gift she gave Parineeti, Madhu mentioned that they were requested not to give gifts and that there was simply a heartfelt exchange of blessings.

Despite her absence, Priyanka's family made sure to be a part of Parineeti's special day, and the wedding was a joyous affair filled with love and best wishes.

