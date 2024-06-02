E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Why Jennifer Lopez cancelled her summer tour

The singer wants spend more time with her family as rumours circulate over a split with actor-husband Ben Affleck

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 1:04 PM

Jennifer Lopez said in her newsletter she was cancelling her summer tour to spend more time with her family as rumours circulate over a split with actor-husband Ben Affleck.

The announcement from the singer and her promoter also comes after reports that sales for the mutli-date event were flagging.


In her newsletter "On the JLo" she revealed the tour was off.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary," Lopez wrote.


"I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."

The email also included a message from tour promoter Live Nation noting that "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

The cancellation comes after a number of adjustments and curtailments were made to the tour, including slicing dates off and rebranding it as a greatest hits tour, rather than one focused on her latest album.

But it also comes with Lopez and Affleck's apparent troubles dominating the tabloid and entertainment press.

Reports suggest the pair -- who married in 2022, almost two decades after their first relationship fell apart -- have been living separately in Los Angeles.

People Magazine said relations between the Good Will Hunting star, 51, and the On The Floor singer, 54, were strained because of their different approaches to celebrity.

"She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world," the magazine quoted an unnamed source saying.

"He is more introspective and private. This has been difficult day-to-day."

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment