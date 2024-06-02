Why Jennifer Lopez cancelled her summer tour

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 1:04 PM

Jennifer Lopez said in her newsletter she was cancelling her summer tour to spend more time with her family as rumours circulate over a split with actor-husband Ben Affleck.

The announcement from the singer and her promoter also comes after reports that sales for the mutli-date event were flagging.

In her newsletter "On the JLo" she revealed the tour was off.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary," Lopez wrote.

"I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."

The email also included a message from tour promoter Live Nation noting that "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

The cancellation comes after a number of adjustments and curtailments were made to the tour, including slicing dates off and rebranding it as a greatest hits tour, rather than one focused on her latest album.

But it also comes with Lopez and Affleck's apparent troubles dominating the tabloid and entertainment press.