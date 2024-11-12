Why is Sharvari running to the gym?

Sharvari is back to her fitness routine after Diwali celebrations.

The Bollywood actress, who was last seen in Munjya, Maharaj, and the action-packed Vedaa, is gearing up for her next big project, Alpha, a part of the YRF Spy Universe alongside Alia Bhatt.

Sharvari took to her Instagram account on Monday, to share photos from her intense workout session.

In the pictures, the Munjya actress can be seen flaunting her toned physique at the gym and performing barbell row exercises.

She captioned her post, "Diwali Khatam... Alpha Shuru! #MondayMotivation," giving fans a glimpse of how she's staying fit for her upcoming film.