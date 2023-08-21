Why Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' broke Cillian Murphy's heart

Next 'Me Too' wave? 8 lawsuits filed against top Hollywood actors, music legends in 3 weeks
New string of allegations comes mostly out of a special law, which creates a year-long suspension of usual time limit to sue over an alleged sexual assault
Cillian Murphy, the star of Oppenheimer, has revealed the Christopher Nolan film he wishes he had been a part of – "Interstellar." Despite his recurring appearances in Nolan's films, Murphy's regret centers around missing out on the 2014 space epic.
Having featured in a string of Nolan's works since the 2005 "Batman Begins," including "The Dark Knight," "Inception," "The Dark Knight Rises," and "Dunkirk," Murphy's journey with the director has been longstanding. However, it's "Interstellar" that stands out as the film that captured his admiration.
In an interview with The Independent, Murphy was asked about any Nolan film he would have liked to be a part of. Without hesitation, he singled out "Interstellar."
“I adore Interstellar just because I find it so emotional. I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me," he said. “It broke my heart. I love watching his films when I’m not in them because you don’t have to freak out about the size of your ears, or whatever.”
When questioned about selecting another Nolan film to complement Oppenheimer, Murphy maintained his choice, opting for Interstellar once again. He added that for those seeking a shorter film, the 2017 war drama Dunkirk would be an excellent alternative.
ALSO READ:
New string of allegations comes mostly out of a special law, which creates a year-long suspension of usual time limit to sue over an alleged sexual assault
Popular fitness trainer Kayla Itsines, who is set to make an appearance at Dubai Active, on fitness myths and working out on a clock
Fans filled the comment section with heart emojis as soon as they posted the pictures
According to a court filing, the victim Sheila Kennedy, an actress and model, said that she did not consent and felt overpowered
Following their COP26 roles, the band were appointed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as ambassadors for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
From yoga and gym sessions, there are several events taking place in light of Dubai Fitness Challenge
Dubai-based wildlife photographer and HIPA winner shares how the native hoopoe became his photographic muse and how it won him international acclaim
The Harlem-born musician, who remains free on bond, has pleaded not guilty in the case