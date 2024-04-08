Why Bradley Cooper almost walked out of this Hollywood film

Bollywood: Rumours dismissed of Alia Bhatt starring as Disney princess in upcoming film
Actor Bradley Cooper nearly walked away from his role in the 2013 crime drama film The Place Beyond the Pines, revealed director Derek Cianfrance.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker Derek Cianfrance disclosed that Cooper expressed his dissatisfaction after receiving a completely rewritten script just weeks before filming was scheduled to begin.
In an interview obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Cianfrance recounted the last-minute turmoil surrounding Cooper's involvement.
He shared that he brought screenwriter Darius Marder on board to overhaul the script, a decision that didn't sit well with the actor.
"Bradley Cooper was not very happy with the changes to his character, he left me a voice message saying, 'Bro, I just want to let you know I read the new draft and I'm out,'" said Cianfrance.
Cianfrance, however, was determined to salvage the situation, especially considering the project's reliance on Cooper's participation. He embarked on a late-night journey to Montreal to meet with the actor and ultimately succeeded in persuading him to stay, albeit in the eleventh hour.
The director's efforts paid off as Cooper reconsidered his decision and decided to continue with the film. Despite initial frustrations, the actor's late-night conversation with Cianfrance ultimately led to his commitment to the project, ensuring The Place Beyond the Pines proceeded as planned. (ANI)
