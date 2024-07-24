Why a Chennai man threw necklace worth Rs500,000 in the garbage

Coach Shirley Dsouza explains how simple steps can help you get to your fittest self
We’ve all misplaced things – the phone that was left in a cab, that wallet that was forgotten on the dining table as we rushed about to get stuff done. But what if you binned a valuable asset thinking it was nothing but trash? What would you do?
A man in Chennai, who goes by the name of Devaraj, found himself in a state of panic when he realised the Rs500,000 (Dh21,940) diamond necklace that his mother had given him to take home to his daughter was no longer with him. It probably astounded him even more when he retraced his steps and discovered that he’d actually thrown the necklace into the trash.
Fortunately, when he approached the authorities, they were pretty hands-on, organising a search operation.
J. Anthonysamy, a driver with Urbaser Sumeet, the waste management company contracted by the Chennai Corporation, led the charge. The necklace was finally found in a trash can, entangled in a garland of flowers, reported Indian media.
The necklace has since been returned to its now very, very happy owner.
Devaraj, reported News18.com, expressed his gratitude to Anthonysamy and his crew.
It’s not the only ‘diamond’ incident that’s doing the rounds, however. At the at Bengaluru airport, a woman misplaced her diamond ring. Aakanksha Singh took to X, formerly Twitter, to write about the unfortunate event and request authorities to help. Which they did. Singh then posted a sweet thank you note on X, writing: “Today at Kempegowda International Airport (@kempintairprtps) I lost my diamond ring. But with the help of Mr. Rajesh Singh & Mr. Vinay Kumar Rai from @CISFHQrs, I was able to find my ring. All thanks to their coordination and helping nature. Your help is highly appreciated.”
ALSO READ:
Coach Shirley Dsouza explains how simple steps can help you get to your fittest self
The service at Mall of the Emirates allows customers to purchase any product from the mall's catalogue, followed by a delivery within 4 hours
The stars took to social media platforms to praise Biden and advocate for Kamala Harris
The film is tentatively titled 'Made in India'
The actor also dropped an adorable series of pictures with his wife
In the video, the influencer takes the woman to her new home, complete with a television, a bed, and other amenities
Punjabi star will bring his 'Dil-Luminati Tour' to the UAE
She had a terrible case of food poisoning