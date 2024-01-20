Who is Sana Javed, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik’s third wife?

Published: Sat 20 Jan 2024, 5:25 PM

Shoaib Malik recently made headlines after he took to Instagram to announce his wedding with Sana Javed.

Rumours of a divorce between Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have been running rife recently, with Mirza making cryptic posts on Instagram. Today, Mirza's father spoke to PTI and said that Sania's marriage was a 'khula', which takes place when a woman unilaterally divorces her husband in Islam.

Taking to his social media platforms, Shoaib shared pictures with Sana Javed with the caption, "And we created you in pairs."

Sana Javed, now Sana Shoaib Malik, is a popular Pakistani actor who features in several Urdu television series. She made her debut in 2012 with 'Shehr-e-Zaat' and is known for her lead role in 'Khaani'. The star was last seen in the show 'Sukoon'

She was also married to Umair Jaswal, a Pakistani singer-songwriter. They separated soon after their wedding in 2020.

The two were rumoured to be dating due to their recent interaction on a birthday post, as per a local media outlet. The former cricketer also voiced his support for the actress back in 2022, when she was called out for her alleged misbehaviour towards make-up artists and juniors on set.

