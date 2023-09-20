When Jacqueline Fernandez met Selena Gomez in Tuscany

A roundup of fun-filled activities you and your family can indulge in
Jacqueline Fernandez, the Bollywood sensation known for her beauty and talent, recently made headlines as a photograph of her with Hollywood star Selena Gomez surfaced on the internet. The image was shared by Selena's friend, Caroline Franklin, as part of her Tuscany diaries on Instagram.
In the photo, Jacqueline Fernandez and Selena Gomez are seen sharing smiles in the picturesque setting of Tuscany. The heartwarming snapshot quickly went viral, sparking excitement among fans of both stars.
The comment section was filled with red heart and heart-eye emoticons as fans couldn't contain their excitement over the unexpected meeting of these two talented actresses.
Jacqueline Fernandez, a beloved Bollywood actress, has graced the silver screen in numerous hit films. Fans are now eagerly anticipating her upcoming project, Welcome 3, which is the third installment of the popular Welcome film franchise.
ALSO READ:
A roundup of fun-filled activities you and your family can indulge in
As the year comes to a close, we take a look at some of the best video games of the year that delivered a captivating experience to players across consoles and PC
The content creator and actor played an important role as India's only YouTuber at COP28 in Dubai
When the the day is leisurely and the weather is inviting, put on your hiking shoes and head to these places
From festive macarons to turkey and tea, indulge in these festive favourites
The event will be held on December 21 and 22
Disha Kewalramani's wish list – which she made when she was 6 – includes a line that says 'I will meet Shah Rukh Khan one day'
Fans were not only treated to some iconic performances but also to trailer screenings and even a drone show