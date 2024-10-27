When Florence Pugh shaved her head

Florence Pugh (Photo by Reuters)

Director John Crowley recently revealed that actress Florence Pugh surprised him by shaving her head for her role in the upcoming film We Live in Time. Pugh made the bold choice without consulting anyone, catching the director off guard.

"She didn't tell anybody [that she was shaving her head]. It was sort of terrifying to me. I was like, 'Wow,'" Crowley told The Hollywood Reporter.

During their first meeting, Crowley remembered that Pugh told him, "The first time I met her, she said, 'Oh, by the way, I want to shave my head.' And before I met her, I had assumed she would probably say to me, 'What are we going to do about the shaving of the head?'"

Although her new look ended up not being necessary when Marvel's Thunderbolts had to pause production in June 2023 due to the writers' strike, Crowley was still grateful for her commitment. He compared her dedication to that of actor Gerard Butler, who had previously supported a smaller indie film.

Pugh's decision to shave her head showed her strong belief in keeping things authentic. The actress refused to use bald wigs, feeling they wouldn't look right. Crowley admired her courage and creativity.