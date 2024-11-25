When Alia Bhatt asked Ranbir Kapoor about Kishore Kumar

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor poses as he arrives at the blessing ceremony of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, after their wedding in Mumbai on July 13, 2024. Lavish wedding celebrations for the son of Asia's richest man resumed July 13 with a star-studded guest list including Hollywood celebrities, global business leaders and two former British prime ministers. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor emphasised the importance of staying connected to one's roots while announcing an India-wide film festival to honour his grandfather, the legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

The announcement was made during a session at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, ahead of Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary on December 14.

Speaking at a packed auditorium in Goa's Kala Academy, Ranbir said the Raj Kapoor Film Festival will take place from December 13-15 across India, featuring restored versions of 10 iconic Raj Kapoor films.

The restoration work is a collaborative effort involving the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), the National Film Archives of India (NFAI), the Film Heritage Foundation, and Raj Kapoor's nephew, Kunal Kapoor.

Ranbir reflected on the relevance of celebrating cinematic legends, saying, "It's important we remember our roots--not just Raj Kapoor, but so many filmmakers and artistes who have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema."

He expressed gratitude to IFFI for organising the event and encouraging younger generations to explore Raj Kapoor's timeless work.

To underline his point about staying connected to one's roots, Ranbir shared an anecdote about his wife, actor Alia Bhatt.

"When I first met Alia, she didn't know who is Kishore Kumar, it's just the circle of life. People are forgotten, and new artistes take over," he revealed.

Ranbir also touched upon his dream of creating a biopic on Raj Kapoor's life, calling it a challenging yet worthwhile endeavour.