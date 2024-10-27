What goes behind creating a star-worthy stay for Dubai’s high-profile guests?

We love stars. They can be our favourite actors, musicians, authors, sportsmen, athletes, and the list continues. And, we’d love it if we get a chance to meet them, wouldn’t we?

That’s quite achievable in Dubai as several celebrities with that “star” factor keep visiting the city. But have you ever been curious about where they stay or what goes behind arranging their stay in a city like Dubai, after all, not all of them own property here. What’s the alternative? A five-star hotel.

Ali Ozbay, the Regional Director of Marketing & Communications at Rixos Hotels Gulf & ALL Inclusive Collection, offers an exclusive look into what goes into creating extraordinary stays for high-profile guests. From private check-ins to bespoke dining experiences, Ozbay and his team orchestrate a seamless blend of luxury and privacy, ensuring each celebrity guest feels like royalty. Handling everything from security protocols to high-stakes demands for Instagram-worthy moments, Ozbay discusses the art of balancing discretion with shareable experiences, creating stays that leave celebrities delighted and eager to return.

In a conversation, Ozbay sheds light on the behind-the-scenes strategies that go into making a celebrity’s stay perfect. From the importance of team training in luxury etiquette to the role of personalised follow-up, Ozbay’s insights reveal an approach that ensures unforgettable experiences for stars. Here are edited excerpts from the interview:

1. When preparing for a celebrity's stay, what key factors do you consider to ensure a tailored and exceptional experience?

We like to think of ourselves as the backstage crew for a superstar performance. First, we gather all the intel – favourite foods, ideal room temperature, even the perfect pillow firmness. It’s like preparing for a high-stakes mission, and nothing is too small to overlook. Want a room filled with rare orchids? Done. A particular brand of sparkling water chilled to exactly 4 degrees? You bet.

The goal is to create a seamless, 'wow' experience where every detail is perfectly choreographed, yet it feels totally effortless. And all of this happens without anyone lifting a finger—except maybe to snap a few Insta-worthy pics.

2. Celebrities often have strict privacy concerns. How do you ensure their need for privacy and security is balanced with the hotel’s commitment to providing a memorable experience?

Discretion is essential in celebrity marketing. Our staff members sign non-disclosure agreements and receive specialised training to ensure absolute discretion. We offer behind-the-scenes, personalised services that don’t intrude on their privacy but are enticing enough to be shared with their followers. For example, we ensure private check-ins and exclusive areas for them to unwind, allowing them the option to showcase their stay at their own comfort level, while still feeling secure. Everything we do is tailored to create moments they feel compelled to post about while maintaining full control over their privacy.

3. Celebrities often have unique requests. Can you share any memorable or challenging instances where you had to accommodate a celebrity's specific requirements?

Influencer and celebrity demands often align with their personal brands, which is where creativity comes into play. While I can’t go into specifics, we’ve had requests that pushed us to think outside the box—whether it’s setting up a spontaneous photo shoot location or arranging rare items for content creation. Flexibility is key. We always strive to meet these requests in a way that enhances their experience, while still ensuring it’s something that aligns with their brand and ours.

4. How do you manage the high expectations that celebrities often have while ensuring a consistent level of service across all guests?

It’s like walking a tightrope, but with flair. On the one hand, you’ve got celebrities who expect the royal treatment—and rightfully so—but we make sure that every guest feels like a VIP. Think of it as layering luxury: the red carpet is always rolled out, and we might throw in a few extra golden confetti cannons for our high-profile guests.

At the end of the day, whether you’re a celebrity or just feeling like one for the weekend, everyone gets the same five-star service. Celebs might get a little more sparkle and shine, but trust me, we’ve got plenty of that to go around.

5. What special training do the staff undergo to handle celebrity guests, particularly in terms of discretion, etiquette, and personalised service?

Our team is trained not only in luxury etiquette but also in social media dynamics and brand-sensitive handling of influencer stays. They understand the value of being discreet while creating Instagrammable moments. Additionally, they are prepared to manage requests that often involve content creation—whether it's setting up a private dinner that could double as a branded post or offering advice on the most photogenic spots in our hotel.

6. In the event of any unexpected issues during a celebrity’s stay, how do you handle damage control or mitigate potential negative publicity for both the guest and the hotel?

Crisis management in influencer marketing isn’t just about resolving the issue behind the scenes; it's also about how it’s communicated online. We address any concerns swiftly and privately, but we also work closely with the influencer to ensure that their narrative about the experience remains positive, or at the very least, neutral. Our approach is to turn potential negative experiences into learning opportunities for both parties, ensuring future stays go even more smoothly.

7. What types of exclusive amenities or packages does Rixos offer to celebrities? Can you share any behind-the-scenes details of special accommodations made for high-profile guests? Our offerings are designed to create exclusive, memorable and shareable moments. This includes private suites with personalised concierge services, bespoke dining experiences, and access to high-profile events, all of which provide the perfect backdrop for influencer content. Whether it's arranging private yoga sessions on a secluded beach or creating unique culinary experiences, the idea is to offer something worth sharing while giving them the privacy they need. 8. Can you recall any particular celebrity stays that taught you or your team valuable lessons about handling high-profile guests? How did you implement those learnings into future strategies? Oh, absolutely. One stay in particular gave us a real masterclass in the art of flexibility. Imagine this: we had a celebrity guest who decided their perfect content shot could only happen at golden hour... but golden hour happened to be at 5.30am. So, there we were, scrambling to get everything ready—staff, lighting, and coffee (lots of coffee)—to make sure everything looked Instagram-perfect before the sun even came up. What did we learn? Timing is everything, but in the world of celebrities and influencers, their timing is everything. Since then, we've become pros at going with the flow, adjusting our services to fit their creative process—whether it's a spontaneous sunrise shoot or a midnight culinary experience. Flexibility is now our secret weapon, because when they're happy and inspired, everyone wins. 9. What role does follow-up or post-stay engagement play in maintaining relationships with celebrities? How do you ensure that they leave with a positive impression and consider returning in the future? Ah, the follow-up—it's like the encore after the concert. We don't just wave goodbye and hope for the best; we make sure the love continues well beyond check-out. Think personalised thank-you notes, exclusive offers, and a little insider access to our next big event. It's all about keeping that VIP vibe going, even when they're back home scrolling through their feed. We stay on their radar with a few well-timed touchpoints—just enough to remind them of the amazing time they had, without being clingy. It's like we're saying, "We had a blast, didn't we? Let's do it again sometime soon!" That way, they'll be booking their next stay faster than you can say, "Hashtag take me back!"