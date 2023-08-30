'We still talk every day': Liam Neeson on his bond with wife who tragically passed away 14 years ago

Commemorate the UAE's special occasion with these fun-filled family activities and culinary offers across the country
Renowned actor Liam Neeson, known for his roles in the Taken series, has revealed the poignant way he remains connected to his late wife, Natasha Richardson, even years after her tragic passing. Neeson heartbreakingly shared that he engages in conversations with his wife "every day," speaking of her in the present tense as if she were still with him.
The 71-year-old widower had been married to fellow actor Natasha since 1994. However, in 2009, tragedy struck when Richardson suffered a ski injury while with her eldest son, Michael, leading to her untimely demise. Despite the loss, Neeson has maintained a strong connection to her memory, referencing her ongoing presence in his life.
During an interview with Conan O'Brien, Neeson opened up about his continued conversations with Natasha. Responding to O'Brien's apology for bringing up a difficult memory, Neeson stated, "No, it’s fine. We still talk every day, me and Natasha. Every day."
The couple had been together for 15 years, sharing two children, Micheal and Daniel. Neeson was by Richardson's side during her last moments in a New York City hospital.
The pain of Natasha Richardson's loss extended to their family, with their older son, Michael, acknowledging the profound impact of his mother's sudden death at the age of 13. Reflecting on the incident, Michael Neeson shared, "It was so sudden. When it's unexpected and it's just a complete freak accident, it really sort of messes with your mind, whether you believe in fate or not.
"She was a terrific, terrific mother. What I wish is I could have just these adult conversations with her, these random questions about the industry or music," he added.
ALSO READ:
Commemorate the UAE's special occasion with these fun-filled family activities and culinary offers across the country
In a showbiz issue that shook even Filipino expats from around the world, rumours had it that a third party was behind the breakup, with Daniel linked to another actress
Randeep was dressed in a white traditional attire, while Lin looked gorgeous in her wedding ensemble, wearing a Potloi
The popular Indian singer-songwriter is performing at Dubai Duty Free Tennis stadium on November 29
Here's a list of fun things to do with the whole family in the festive season
The award-winning actor, who was recently in Dubai, talks about how he gathered the courage to portray one of the bravest figures in Indian history for his upcoming biopic
Can music address the urgency of climate change?
How the people at Global Village's Palestine Pavilion are sharing their beautiful tradition with visitors through traditional fashion, accessories, street food, keffiyahs and more