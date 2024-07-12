Watch: WWE star John Cena greets paparazzi as he lands in Mumbai for the Ambani wedding

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 12:49 PM

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is all set to marry Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony in Mumbai taking place on Friday, July 12.

The event is drawing a multitude of VIP guests from all across the globe, with the guest list filled with the biggest stars.

Reality TV stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian have also arrived in the city to attend the festivities. Additionally, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, and self-help guru Jay Shetty have also been invited to the wedding.

That's not all, the star-studded guest list for the world's most-talked-about wedding continues to expand. In addition to the major Bollywood celebrities and Hollywood A-listers, 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion John Cena has also arrived in Mumbai to attend the Ambani-Merchant wedding ceremony.