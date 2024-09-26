Watch: Shah Rukh Khan mobbed at Mumbai airport on his way to UAE for IIFA 2024

She is the Global Brand Ambassador for Loreal Paris
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was mobbed by a throng of fans at Mumbai airport early Thursday morning as he departed for Abu Dhabi to host this year's Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA).
Accompanied by his bodyguard and manager Pooja Dadlani, SRK was seen walking through a huge crowd that was eager to catch a glimpse of him.
Despite the chaos, Khan — who was wearing a black hoodie, sunglasses, and a cap — smiled and acknowledged his fans as he made his way to the terminal.
Anticipation for the IIFA 2024 has been building, especially following a light-hearted Press conference where Shah Rukh and Karan Johar shared playful banter.
At the event, SRK teased Johar about his frequent hosting duties, joking in Hindi, "You have to make movies as well, how long will you keep hosting?" to which Johar responded with laughter.
Several fans are looking forward to the IIFA event, which is taking place in the UAE Capital from September 27 to 29.
The three-day gala is set to kick-start with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries — Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Megastar Chiranjeevi will be honoured at the event.
On the second day, stars like SRK, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar will come up on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night.
Veteran actress Rekha will also be returning to the IIFA stage after a long time.
Rekha last performed at the awards n 2018. From Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya to Salam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan, she left everyone smitten with her 'adaa'. She was joined by stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar on the stage.
IIFA 2024 will conclude on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.
