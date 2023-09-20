Watch: Shah Rukh Khan makes grand entry with family at Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Jonasson was fired hours later by Diesel’s sister Samantha Vincent, who is also the president of his One Race Productions
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani’s Mumbai residence — Antilia. Ganesh Chaturthi marks the beginning of the 10-day-long Ganesh Mahostav. This year, the Hindu festivities kicked off on September 19.
SRK made a grand entry with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, son AbRam and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber.
In a video, shared on Instagram by a fan page, Shah Rukh Khan and his family are seen posing for the cameras as they arrive at the Ambani residence. In the background, we hear the Tamil version of Jawan’s song Chaleya.
For the evening, Shah Rukh Khan picked a statement Pathani set. The actor complemented his wife, Gauri, who looked gorgeous in a beige sequinned palazzo suit. While Suhana Khan opted for a pristine white churidar suit, little AbRam wore a sky blue kurta with white pyjama.
The Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at the Ambani residence was also attended by veteran actress Rekha, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, director Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, KL Rahul, Sidharth Malhotra and wife Kiara Advani among others.
Meanwhile, SRK-starrer Jawan, which hit the theatres on September 7, has been shattering several box office records. Given its majestic business at the box office, Jawan is eyeing the prestigious Rs10-billion club.
Next, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.
