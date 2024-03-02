Watch: Rihanna grooves to 'Zingaat' with Janhvi Kapoor at Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding bash; video goes viral

Published: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 11:40 AM Last updated: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 11:42 AM

It would not occur to perhaps even the most affluent people to ask Rihanna for a private concert during wedding festivities; yet, the Ambanis called to perform for their elite guest list.

The pop star joined the party after her performance and grooved to 'Zingaat', from the Bollywood movie Dhadkan, with the film's leading actress, Janhvi Kapoor.

In a post on Instagram, Kapoor shared the video and said, "This woman is a goddess. Stop it goodbye." The video quickly gained traction and amassed more than 2.9 million views in less than half an hour.

After she left Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant pre-wedding celebration, Rihanna expressed her pleasure at having attended the grand event and said that she could not wait to return to the country soon.

When asked about the concert and the pre-wedding celebration at the airport while she was leaing the country, Rihanna replied, "It was the best, can't wait to come back to India, baby." She even said she "loved" her stay here.

(With inputs from ANI)