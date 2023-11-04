Watch: Ranveer Singh turns DJ at SRK's birthday bash, dedicates song to Deepika Padukone

Photo: Screengrab (TeamSRKWarriors/X)

Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 10:29 AM

Actor Ranveer Singh is known as the 'powerhouse of entertainment' and his new viral video is an absolute proof of it.

Recently at superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash, Ranveer turned DJ along with singer Mika Singh and sang SRK's super hit tracks at the party.

He also dedicated the song, Aana Mere Pyar Ko, to his wife Deepika Padukone who was grooving with other guests at a short distance.

In the viral video, Ranveer could be seen donning a white shirt while sporting a moustache look.

He could be seen grooving to the tracks Zinda Banda, Lungi Dance, and Chaleya.

Shah Rukh's birthday bash was a star-studded affair. Who's who of Bollywood and sports fraternity marked their presence at the party.

It was attended by Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others.

Ahead of his birthday celebrations with members of the film industry, SRK on Thursday interacted with his fans at an event in Mumbai.

On his birthday, he also appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow at midnight and waved at his fans. His birthday also became special for movie lovers for one more reason.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is riding on the success of two mammoth blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan and is gearing up for the release of his next Dunki, which is scheduled to release this December. He unveiled the teaser of Dunki on his birthday.

In the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, the Chak De! India actor will share the screen with Pink actress Tapsee Pannu for the first time.

The movie marks the first collaboration of the Swades actor with the 3 Idiots director.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar's upcoming action thriller film Don 3.

