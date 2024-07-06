Watch: Pop star Justin Bieber rocks it out at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations

Photo: Screengrab/X

Published: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 11:22 AM

Pop star Justin Bieber made Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony extra special with his energetic performance. He set the stage ablaze as he performed his popular chart-topping songs.

Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony turned out to be a star-studded affair.

From Salman Khan to Madhuri Dixit Nene and cricketer Hardik Pandya, several celebrities marked their presence at the function at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday.

The Ambanis arranged a special musical night for their guests with the performance of none other than Justin Bieber.

In the viral videos, Justin can be seen wearing a jacket with a white vest and loose pants with his signature style cap for the occasion. He interacted with the guests at the event while performing on the stage.

He made guests groove on songs such as 'Baby', 'Never Let You Go', 'Love Yourself', 'Peaches', 'Boyfriend', 'Sorry' and 'Where Are U Now'.

Videos from inside the bash have taken over the internet.

Later, Justin was spotted leaving Mumbai, in the early hours of Saturday. He had arrived in Mumbai in the early hours of Friday.

