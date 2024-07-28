Watch: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan shares a glimpse from the sets of a film with Fawad Khan

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 5:43 PM

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recently posted a video of herself on Instagram dancing and singing along to music from the sets of Neelofer, which also stars Fawad Khan.

The movie, which centres on a writer and a blind woman falling in love, was directed by Ammar Rassol, and it released earlier this year.

Khan was mulling the magic of music as she uploaded the clip.

She captioned her post: “I realised this recently - I don’t think anything in the world makes me escape as quickly as music does. I was going through old videos and deleting them, and I realised this is it. It’s my thing. I like to have my music on. And when I can’t resist ( which is quite often) I have to get up and dance. Even on days when my heart is breaking or Im feeling sad.. a song can take me somewhere else. Make me happy for that moment.