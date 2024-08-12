Watch: Mike Tyson falls for TikTok prank

She was 93 years old
A new TikTok trend has taken over the internet.
The "Give Me My Money" trend sees a group of people clapping and cheering after one of them utters the words in a silly manner. The prank is on the last person to utter the words, who expects the claps and cheers to follow but is instead met with an awkward reaction.
The latest victim to fall to this TikTok prank is none other than the legendary Mike Tyson. Given the boxer's stature, many are left wondering how "Iron" Mike fell for the prank. It was, however, his daughter Milan Tyson who made Mike a part of the video.
Watch the video below:
The video, originally shared on Milan's TikTok account, has now gone viral, garnering thousands of likes and comments, and some hilarious reactions from the viewers.
"Doing this to Mike Tyson gotta be scary," wrote one user.
"Good thing it is his daughter," another user wrote.
A comment read: "Jake Paul is going to use this as a reason to fight him."
In other news, Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight champion of the world is set to return to the ring for a fight with YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul. While Tyson is 58, Paul is only 27, leaving a 30-year age gap between the two.
The fight is set to commence on November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, US. In a first, streaming giant Netflix has acquired the rights for this highly-anticipated event.
