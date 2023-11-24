Watch: Kanye West spotted barefoot in Dubai; here's why

Following their COP26 roles, the band were appointed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as ambassadors for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
This comes after pictures of Kanye West walking barefoot through Dubai went viral.
Kanye West was seen dining barefoot at Nobu by the Beach, the iconic Japanese restaurant in Atlantis The Royal Dubai resort.
In the pictures shared by Nobu Matsuhisa, the co-founder and head chef, on Instagram, we can see Kanye West and Chef Nobu flashing their million-dollar smiles for the camera. In one of the pictures, Chef Nobu is seen explaining the reason why the rapper is barefoot. The 46-year-old has gifted his Yeezy sock sneakers to the chef.
“The reason he was barefoot was because he gave me a pair of shoes of his design that he wore,” the chef wrote on Instagram.
The video comes weeks after Kanye West was spotted exploring the UNESCO World Heritage site, Diriyah, in the Middle East, with his daughter, North West, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Pictures of the two were also shared by a fan page on Instagram.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were married for six years. The couple got divorced in 2021. They share four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
ALSO READ:
Following their COP26 roles, the band were appointed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as ambassadors for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
From yoga and gym sessions, there are several events taking place in light of Dubai Fitness Challenge
Dubai-based wildlife photographer and HIPA winner shares how the native hoopoe became his photographic muse and how it won him international acclaim
The Harlem-born musician, who remains free on bond, has pleaded not guilty in the case
The streamer will release two episodes of the series every Wednesday starting December 20
The newest member to join the cast of the hit series, American-Armenian entrepreneur and home-maker Taleen Marie talks about the highs and lows of reality TV, what to expect from the new season and why accurate representation matters
He shares the award, won for his Netflix special 'Vir Das: Landing', with the UK show Derry Girls
The Colombian singer faced six counts of failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros in taxes between 2012 and 2014