Watch: Indian rapper AP Dhillon's new track unites Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 2:38 PM

AP Dhillon has just released what could be the music video of the year with his latest project, 'Old Money'. Recently, the popular rapper shocked his fans by coming out with his latest song, which he co-wrote with Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan, two legendary actors from Bollywood action films.

Salman even hinted that in the video, AP would make his acting debut. Now that 'Old Money' is out, it's more than just a music video; it's actually a mini action movie.

"Old Money Out Now Shoutout to Bhai and Baba for Believing in the Boy," AP wrote, sharing the track on social media.

It opens with AP Dhillon waking up and meeting 'Bhai' Salman, where AP promises to handle the situation. It all begins when 'Bhai' Salman stops AP and his friend Bunty as they are leaving their house. Salman warns AP and Bunty to make sure he doesn't have to intervene and save them once more as they announce they're leaving to take care of some business.

But as fate would have it, that's exactly what happens. A barrage of punches and kicks is exchanged between AP and Bunty, and the rapper even spectacularly takes down a couple goons.

Amid the violent chaos, AP finds himself overwhelmed. That’s when Salman steps in, having AP’s back and doing what he does best—taking down enemies one by one. But the story doesn’t end there. Toward the the end of the spectactle, AP receives a call from Sanjay, who seems to play the good-cop character. "Shinda is alive," says. Sanjay then advises AP that his true weapon is his music and the video closes with the message "Say no to violence". ALSO READ: AP Dhillon to venture into Bollywood? CT Desk