Watch: Francis Ngannou jams to Bollywood classic ahead of PFL debut in Saudi Arabia

The upcoming 'Battle of the Giants' card is shaping up to be an electrifying event, headlined by MMA superstar and undisputed Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou (17-3), who is making his highly anticipated return to the sport.

Ngannou will face the formidable 6-foot-8 Renan 'Problema' Ferreira (13-3, 3 NC), the 2023 PFL Heavyweight Champion, this Saturday night, October 19, in a battle for the PFL Super Fights Championship Belt. The event will take place at the lavish Mayadeen Theatre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In a delightful moment ahead of the big fight night, the former UFC star and heavyweight world champion showcased his lighter side, much to the amusement of the audience present at a pre-fight event held at the Mayadeen Theatre.

When a reporter asked him to sing along to the iconic Bollywood hit 'I’m a Disco Dancer', Ngannou didn’t hesitate to join in, jamming to the infectious tune, which sparked laughter and applause from the crowd.

His infectious energy didn’t stop there. When asked if the catchy song is part of his pre-fight routine, Ngannou revealed a surprising connection to Bollywood.

Who knew the heavyweight had such a 'soft spot' for Indian cinema? "That song is part of my childhood. I used to watch a lot of Bollywood movies and loved listening to Bollywood songs," he shared, also expressing his fondness movies like Disco Dancer (1982) and Teri Kasam (1982).

Fans quickly took to social media, reacting to clips of the champion singing along, celebrating the unexpected glimpse into Ngannou’s life beyond the cage.

In a media interaction back in 2021, the heavyweight champion also revealed his fascination with 'I'm a Disco Dancer', a popular song featuring the iconic Indian actor Mithun Chakraborty. Composed by Bappi Lahiri, the song blends disco beats with catchy lyrics, making it a defining track of the disco era in India that continues to be popular to this day.

Ngannou's much-awaited return to MMA On another note, Ngannou is set to make his highly anticipated return to MMA as he faces Ferreira in a monumental showdown at the PFL Super Fight event. The heavyweight champion, known for his knockout power and explosive fighting style, will take on the towering Ferreira, who stands at an impressive 6 feet 8 inches. The stakes are high as Ngannou seeks to solidify his legacy and reclaim his dominance in the heavyweight division, while Ferreira aims to prove he is the best in the world. The Brazilian mixed martial artist is sure to pose a tough challenge for the Cameroonian, but as Ngannou states, "Every problem has a solution." Fans are eagerly anticipating what promises to be an unforgettable battle of power and skill in the heart of Riyadh.